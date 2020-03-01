Cricket
BCCI chief Ganguly not to attend ACC meeting because of coronavirus scare

By Pti
BCCI chief Ganguly not to attend ACC meeting because of coronavirus scare

Kolkata, Mar 1: The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will not attend the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dubai, scheduled for March 3, due to the coronavirus threat.

"Ganguly was supposed to leave tonight but coronavirus scare in the UAE has led to the postponement of the meeting," a BCCI source told PTI here.

BCCI chief Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah were to attend the ACC meeting. But, over the last few days, around 730 cases of coronavirus were reported in the UAE, creating panic among travellers and locals.

Ganguly last Friday said that the next Asia Cup will be held in Dubai, paving the way for both India and Pakistan to participate in the continental tournament. Pakistan was the designated hosts for the tournament scheduled for September, but with the BCCI making it clear that the Indian team would not be able to travel to the neighbouring country owing to security concerns, the event has been moved to Dubai.

Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 22:23 [IST]
