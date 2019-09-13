BCCI elections: MP, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka come on board; four remain non-compliant

The constitutional amendments are with regards to administrative reforms recommended by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee.

"Lot of associations sought clarifications and they have been provided. Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh came to us today (and their concerns have been addressed," said COA chief Vinod Rai after a meeting here.

Out of 38 state units, seven were non-compliant as recent as last week. With Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka coming on board, the number of non-compliant units has been reduced to four, including Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

"None from Haryana and Tamil Nadu has come to us," said Rai.

On Wednesday, former Chairman of State Law Commission of Maharashtra DN Choudhari had turned down the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) offer to become an electoral officer for its upcoming elections saying holding elections will be disregarding the Supreme Court order of July 5, 2018.

Asked his view on the matter, Rai said: "It is totally incorrect. If that is the case, how are 30 states conducting the elections? That stay order was of July last year."

There are multiple Interim Applications (IA) by state associations pending in the Supreme Court even as the COA has directed states to complete the electoral process by September 28. Asked if the state and the subsequent BCCI elections are on track, Rai said, "There is no doubt about that."