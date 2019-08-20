BCCI goes through long process to select support staff of Indian team

A final decision is expected to be arrived by Wednesday (August 21) after extensive interviews. Ravi Shastri has already been appointed as the head coach by the CAC led by Kapil Dev. Here's a look at the candidates who underwent the process to find support staff.

1. Batting coach

The batting coach role is the most hotly contested segement. Sanjay Bangar is the incumbent but he is facing stiff competition from several candidates like former Indian batsman Vikram Rathour, the front-runner for the post at the moment, Lalchand Rajput, who fell by the wayside in the race for head coach, Sitanshu Kotak, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Amol Muzumdar, Mithun Manhas and Pravin Amre. The selection panel also interviewed some aspirants from abroad like former England batsman Jonathan Trott via Skype.

2. Bowling coach

As per reports, Bharat Arun, the current bowling coach who has gained an automatic entry into the pool, has a bright chance to retain his job. But he will face competition from former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who had donned a similar role for India in the 2006-2008 season, and ex-India pacers Amit Bhandari, Paras Mhambrey and Subrato Banerjee. The oustation candidates are former England pacer Darren Gough and notable fast bowling coach Steffan Jones, who works with Rajasthan Royals.

3. Fielding coach

R Sridhar has also gained automatic entry in to the pool by virtue of being the incumbent fielding coach. And Sridhar has done a good job with the Indian fielding unit over his tenure and could give others in the fray a hard time. Sridhar will face the stiffest challenge from Jonty Rhodes, the former South African cricketer who is familiar with the Indian system through his stint with Mumbai Indians as their fielding coach.

4. Know the process

According to the BCCI's new constitution, the five-member national selection panel will have to find the support staff. CAC has no role in this. The current panel consists of MSK Prasad, Gagan Khoda, Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe and Sarandeep Singh.