BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George hopes to bring Test cricket to Kerala soon

Now, Jayesh has joined that list and he is hoping to bring in some changes to the cricketing landscape of Kerala while dreaming of staging the first Test match in the 'God's Own Country.'

"These are early days for this set of office-bearers. We will soon sit together to chalk out a guide map on how to go forward. Of course, I will try to push for staging a Test match in Kerala. We have the Karyavattom Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which is ready to host a Test match," said Jayesh.

Jayesh also hoped that he can push forward the case of Kerala stars like Sanju Samson, who recently made a List A double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"I will try to bring the cases of in-form Kerala players like Sanju Samson in front of powers that be. I hope we will get the continued support and hopefully we can go forward under Sourav Ganguly, who was a great captain of India.

As I said I will bring to notice the performances of players like Sanju Samson and Basil Thampi, both of them who have been dishing out some consistent efforts. Hopefully, we can bring more matches to Kerala and thereby giving more exposure to state cricketers. Of course, we need to give attention to improve the cricketing infrastructure in Kerala as we have lot of things to do. Funds were not coming through regularly in the last three years and hopefully everything will be streamlined from now on," he said.

Jayesh was also proud of the fact that he has got a chance to work at the BCCI and hoped for unstinted support during his tenure.

"I did not expect to get an important post like BCCI Joint Secretary. I was hoping to get a smaller post in some committees. Brijesh Patel has become the IPL chairman and I think I am only office-bearer from South India. It is certainly a proud moment for Kerala as well. I am also proud to be a part of such a big organisation like BCCI and graciously remembering all the people who supported me," he added.