BCCI Raises Strong Objection Over Asia Cup Trophy Not Awarded to India at ACC AGM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed strong disapproval at the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) AGM regarding India not receiving the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

Despite this, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as a minister in Pakistan and chairs its cricket board, did not concede to the request. Naqvi is known for his anti-India stance.

During the AGM, BCCI representatives Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar insisted that the trophy should be awarded to the winning team. They argued that it belongs to the ACC and not to any individual. However, Naqvi did not agree to hand over the trophy, instead deflecting responsibility.

ACC Meeting Drama

Naqvi suggested that the issue should be addressed separately and not during the AGM. The meeting's main agenda was to elect a vice chairman, but this was postponed. The Asia Cup trophy remains at the ACC office, with no clear timeline for when it will reach the Indian team.

Shukla and Shelar made it clear that if the trophy is not handed over, they will escalate the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in November. They proposed that the ACC keep the trophy until BCCI can collect it as rightful winners.

Political Tensions

The tensions between India and Pakistan have been exacerbated by recent events, including a terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. This led to India's military response under Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border.

During the tournament, India maintained a no-handshake policy with Pakistani players, which angered the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). India won all three matches against Pakistan, including the final.

Congratulatory Remarks

At the start of the meeting, Naqvi congratulated Nepal for their victory over West Indies and Mongolia for joining ACC but omitted India’s achievement. Shelar intervened, prompting Naqvi to formally acknowledge India's Asia Cup win and praise their unbeaten performance led by Suryakumar Yadav.

A source revealed that Naqvi felt embarrassed while waiting for India's team at the dais during the post-match event. The source added that Naqvi described feeling like a cartoon during this incident.

The BCCI remains firm on its stance and plans to pursue further action if necessary. The situation highlights ongoing hostilities between India and Pakistan, affecting even sporting events like cricket tournaments.

