BCCI requests ECB to advance Test series for completion of IPL

While no one from BCCI has officially confirmed the development, former England captain-turned cricket writer Michael Atherton has reported about the development in The Times daily.

"The BCCI has enquired about the possibility of moving the final Test of the English summer in order to make room to complete the postponed IPL," The Times report said.

India want to move final England Test to make room for rescheduled IPL. https://t.co/8b359qs9di — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) May 20, 2021

Indian team are looking at a potential gap of six weeks after the completion of World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand which is scheduled from June 18-22 in Southampton and start of the England series.

The five-Test series starts with first match at Nottingham (Aug-4-8), followed by Lord's (Aug 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

WTC Final: Team India waits for 'Playing Conditions', ICC to update teams shortly

The IPL 2021 was suspended on May 4 due to an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

However, a potential start in the last week of July, with lesser gaps between the Tests would open the entire month of September in which BCCI can complete the IPL either in UK or more likely in the UAE.

BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely as COVID-19 disaster strikes the league

Atherton further wrote that ECB's own calendar as well as those hosting counties, which have already sold tickets would be in a fix with this request from the BCCI.

"At this late stage it's hard to see the ECB acceding to any potential change and it's expected to hold its ground," he said.

"The fifth Test of the India series is due to be held at Old Trafford between September 10-14. Lancashire have already pre-sold three full days, and with a fair wind between now and then, would expect to sell the match out completely.

"Moving the game at this late stage to earlier in the season would create logistical headaches for Lancashire, the ECB and the England team, not to say those spectators who have spent money and planned to attend," he reasoned in his article.

(With PTI inputs)