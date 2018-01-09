Yusuf Pathan's dope ban ends on January 14, eligible to play for IPL

Mumbai, January 9: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) back-dated five-month ban on India discard Yusuf Pathan comes to an end on January 14.

This means that the Baroda all-rounder will be able to participate in the IPL 2018.

The ban runs from August 15, 2017, to January 14, 2018.

Earlier last year on October 28, MyKhel reported that one Indian cricketer tested positive for banned substances among the 153 BCCI accredited cricketers. The board has now confirmed that the said cricketer was Pathan.

Pathan, later, thanked the BCCI for allowing him to plead his case in a fair and reasonable manner.

The Baroda all-rounder was not retained by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this month. KKR retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russel in their IPL 2018 retention.

Pathan's sample - that was taken on March 16, 2017 during Vijay Hazare Trophy - was tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

The urine sample was collected from the cricketer immediately after the game between Baroda and Tamil Nadu. Pathan had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups.

A BCCI release today stated,"On 27th October 2017, Mr Pathan was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Mr Pathan responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV and asserting that it was caused by his ingestion of a medication containing Terbutaline that had been mistakenly given to him instead of the medication prescribed for him, which did not contain any prohibited substance.

"The BCCI is satisfied with Mr Pathan's explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan's explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results.

"Under BCCI ADR Article 10.10.3, Mr Pathan is entitled to the full credit against that period of ineligibility for the provisional suspension that he has been serving since 28 October 2017.

"In addition, there is discretion under BCCI ADR Article 10.10.2 to back-date the start date of the period of ineligibility still further on account of Mr Pathan's prompt admission of his ADRV upon being confronted with it by the BCCI, and under BCCI ADR Article 10.10.1 on account of the delays in the results management in this case that are not attributable to Mr Pathan. In all of the circumstances, the five-month period of ineligibility will be deemed to have started to run on 15 August 2017 and end at midnight on 14 January 2018."