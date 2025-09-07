Why is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez banned? What are his previous Offences which led to lengthy Bans?

Cricket BCCI to have new President on September 28 - Full List of Posts for Election at AGM, Retentions By Sauradeep Ash Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 7:15 [IST]

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will elect a new set of office-bearers during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 28, in what is expected to be a landmark reshuffle at the top of Indian cricket's administration.

The post of BCCI President has fallen vacant following the exit of former India all-rounder Roger Binny, who demitted office earlier this month upon turning 70. As per the BCCI's constitution, no official can continue in any position beyond that age. Binny, who had taken charge in October 2022, oversaw key developments including India's hosting of the 2023 World Cup. His departure opens the door for fresh leadership at the helm.

The position of IPL Chairman will also be up for grabs with Arun Dhumal set to complete his six-year cumulative tenure across BCCI roles. While elections are mandatory for all major positions, the outcome is expected to bring significant changes only at these two top posts, as most other officials are likely to retain their current roles.

Among those continuing is Devajit Saikia, unanimously appointed as BCCI Secretary in January after Jay Shah moved on to assume the powerful position of ICC Chairman. Rohan Gauns Desai (Joint Secretary, elected in March) and Prabhtej Bhatia (Treasurer, elected in January) are also not facing challenges to their posts.

Key Positions Up for Election

BCCI President - vacant after Roger Binny stepped down on turning 70.

IPL Chairman - likely to change, with Arun Dhumal completing his six-year cumulative term.

Other Roles Likely to Be Filled/Appointed at AGM

One representative of the BCCI general body (to be inducted into the apex council).

Two representatives from the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) (to be inducted into the apex council).

BCCI Ombudsman & Ethics Officer.

BCCI's representative on the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Positions Likely to Continue (Not up for election now)

Devajit Saikia - Secretary.

Rohan Gauns Desai - Joint Secretary.

Prabhtej Bhatia - Treasurer.