Being with CSK has been a big plus, my game has got better: Team India's new net bowler R Sai Kishore

The wiry framed left-arm orthodox spinner's rise through the ranks has been possible because of his hunger to learn and soak in as much knowledge as possible like he did during his month-long stint at the CSK before IPL was suspended due to COVID-19.

"...Being with CSK has been a big plus, my game has got better. If I have to say correctly when you practise with the best of the best, you will automatically get better," Sai Kishore told PTI after his maiden national call-up albeit as a net bowler.

"The exposure has been great and just by practising with the (CSK) team, I have improved by leaps and bounds. The atmosphere is very important, the management takes good care and that keeps us motivated," said 24-year-old Sai Kishore, who has so far scalped 126 victims for Tamil Nadu across three formats with an impressive economy rate of under six runs in T20s.

He feels that his overall game awareness has got better having spent considerable time at the CSK nets. Asked about being under the wings of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni at CSK, the TN spinner said being with him itself is a great learning.

"Nothing specific....being with skipper (MS Dhoni) itself is a great learning. He says many things as matter of fact but they are gems for us. After coming under his wings at CSK, I have begun to make better use of my abilities. My (game) plans are better. It is a big thing to watch MSD and the others prepare and how they go about it," Sai Kishore said.

Being a part of any India set-up is a matter of pride and it's no different for Sai Kishore. "I am very happy to have been picked as a net bowler for the tour. I am very much excited and look forward to it. Also, it is a recognition of the hard work and performances in domestic cricket," he said.

He realises that call-up is just a first step and the real hard work starts now. "Once I got the call, I think I need to work harder now and the responsibility is greater. Being part of the national squad is a great honour and I can only gain knowledge by being around. I have to be ready when I get the opportunity," he added.