Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah rise to career-high Test rankings after match-winning performances

By
Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah rise to career-high Test rankings after match-winning performances

New Delhi, Aug 27: England all-rounder Ben Stokes climbed to No.2 in the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders and broke into the top 15 on the batting charts after his heroics to help England win the Headingley Test. While India pacer Jasprit Bumrah broke into top 10 in the bowlers' rankings for his match-winning five-for against West Indies in the first Test.

Stokes, whose 135* in the third Ashes Test was one of the all-time great fourth-innings knocks, also took four wickets in the match, sending down 24.2 overs (including stepping in for an injured Jofra Archer) in Australia's second innings, over two days with no break.

Ben Stokes improves batting rankings

Stokes rose 13 places to No.13 on the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen, with a career-best 693 rating points. He rose by two places on the all-rounders' chart, with a career-best 411 rating points, only behind Jason Holder, after the latest update on Tuesday (August 27).

Jasprit Bumrah breaks in to top 10

Jasprit Bumrah breaks in to top 10

Overall, it was an upward trend for pace bowlers: Bumrah stormed climbed nine places to No.7 with a career-high 774 points after his five-wicket haul in Antigua in the first Test against West Indies.

He was closely followed by the Windies' Kemar Roach (up three to No.8), while Australia's Josh Hazlewood was rewarded for his five first-innings wickets at Headingley with a climb of three places to No.12, and Ishant Sharma reached a career-best 671 points, sitting just outside the top 20.

Young England speedster Jofra Archer, meanwhile, continued his stunning start to international cricket, his six wickets in the first innings helping him vault 40 places to No.43 on ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers in just his second Test.

Trent Boult enters in top five

Trent Boult enters in top five

Trent Boult, who reached the milestone of 250 Test wickets as New Zealand drew the Test series in Sri Lanka, is now in the top five. Speedster Pat Cummins continues to lead the charts, marking a strong week for fast bowling.

Virat Kohli maintains top spot

Virat Kohli maintains top spot

Among batsmen, in a chart led by India captain Virat Kohli, his counterparts from Sri Lanka and England, Dimuth Karunaratne and Joe Root, made strides.

The Sri Lanka skipper had to be content with a half-century in Colombo, and while it didn't earn his side a win, it brought him a two-place move to No.6. Root, who shook off a spell of poor form with a fighting half-century with the series on the line, followed him at No.7.

Rahane-Latham move up

Rahane-Latham move up

Middle-order anchors Tom Latham (up five to No.8) and Ajinkya Rahane (up 10 to No.11) moved up after vital centuries for New Zealand and India respectively, while G Hanuma Vihari (up 40 to No.70) and Marnus Lauschangne (up 45 to No.37) grabbed opportunities to cement their places in their sides.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
Read in Telugu: టాప్-10లో బుమ్రా, రెండో స్థానానికి ఎగబాకిన బెన్ స్టోక్స్

