Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bengal keep Dinda out in squad vs Gujarat

By Pti
ashok dinda

Kolkata, Dec. 30: Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda was once again kept out of the squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy Elite Group A fixture against Gujarat here from January 3 as the selectors named a 16-member squad on Monday.

The Bengal pace spearhead Dinda, who has represented India in 13 ODIs and 9 T20 Internationals, was dropped from the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad on the eve of their match against Andhra after he "abused" bowling coach Ranadeb Bose after a pre-match practice session and refused to apologise.

"Based on team management's views, the selectors did not consider Dinda for inclusion in the team at this stage," CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

Bengal bowling attack missed Dinda as they had to settle for three points on the basis of their first innings lead. The state selectors also roped in uncapped left-handed batsman Kazi Junaid Safi in place of struggling Sudip Chatterjee.

Bengal have slipped to seventh place with nine points from two matches in the Elite Cross Pool.

Bengal Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumder, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Gharami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Koushik Ghosh, B Amit, Ayan Bhattacharya, Kazi Junaid Saifi.

More ASHOK DINDA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 22:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue