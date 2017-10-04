Bhuvneshwar Kumar posts image with his better half, see pic

New Delhi, Oct 4: Breaking the hearts of several female fans, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has finally revealed who is going to be his better half.

The handsome looking cricketer from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district took to his Instagram account posted a picture of his romantic date with his life partner Nupur Nagar.

Tagging his life partner @nupurnagar, Bhuvneshwar captioned the adorable image, "Here's the better half of the picture."

Here’s the better half of the picture @nupurnagar 😊😍 A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

The couple looks extremely happy in the image and we hope that the cricketer soon announces the dates of the D-day.

The right-handed India pacer had earlier, this year, posted half of the same picture featuring just him. The 27-year-old cricketer had captioned the image back then as, "Dinner date full pic soon".

Dinner date 😊 full pic soon 😉 A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on May 10, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Earlier, the cricketer was rumoured to be dating Anusmriti Sarkar, a Tollywood and Bengali model and actress with whom the cricketer was spotted in Mumbai.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster later took to his social media handle to quash the rumours of his link-ups and rejected it categorically.

"Whoever going with this false rumour of me dating her", please note she is definitely not the one you are looking for!! So please stop spreading it. I myself will introduce the one when it's time."

The cricketer has now finally introduced his better half to the fans and we hope that this will put an end to the rumours of his link-ups.

Bhuvneshwar is one of the regular members of the Indian cricket team and leads the Indian pace battery in the ODIs and Tests. The speedster played a crucial role in Team India's limited-overs series win against Sri Lanka and Australia.