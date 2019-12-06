Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20: Full Schedule, Date, Venue, TV Timings in IST & live streaming information

Melbourne, Dec 6: Australia's homegrown domestic cricket league i.e. the Big Bash League (BBL) will begin on December 17 as cricketers from all parts of the world will participate in the T20 league. The upcoming season of the BBL will be the ninth edition of the domestic league Down Under and will be running from December to February.
In the opening game of the tournament, Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Thunder at home. The competition will go on for 42 days this time instead of 54 with 56 games being played in the league stage.
The local Australian players get a chance to showcase their skills on the international stage and play with the best in the world.
Here's the BBL 2019-20 Full Schedule:
Match No. Date & Time (IST) Teams Venue
Match 1: 17th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder @ The Gabba
Match 2: 18th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers @ SCG
Match 3: 19th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder @ Geelong
Match 4: 20th Dec 2019 (9:15 AM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers @ Alice Springs
Match 5: 20th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars @ Gold Coast
Match 6: 21st Dec 2019 (12:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers @ TBC
Match 7: 21st Dec 2019 (3:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades @ Perth Stadium
Match 8: 22nd Dec 2019 (9:15 AM) Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes @ TBC
Match 9: 22nd Dec 2019 (1:10 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat @ SCG
Match 10: 23rd Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers @ Adelaide Oval
Match 11: 24th Dec 2019 (9:15 AM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades @ Bellerive
Match 12: 26th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers @ Perth Stadium
Match 13: 27th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers @ Gold Coast
Match 14: 28th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder @ SCG
Match 15: 29th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers @ Docklands
Match 16: 30th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars @ UTAS Stadium
Match 17: 31st Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder @ Adelaide Oval
Match 18: 1st Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers @ Gold Coast
Match 19: 2nd Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars @ Sydney Showground
Match 20: 2nd Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers @ Docklands
Match 21: 3rd Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat @ Bellerive
Match 22: 4th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades @ MCG
Match 23: 5th Jan 2020 (1:10 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers @ TBC
Match 24: 5th Jan 2020 (4:10 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Perth Stadium
Match 25: 6th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat @ Sydney Showground
Match 26: 7th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers @ Geelong
Match 27: 8th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers @ Adelaide Oval
Match 28: 8th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder @ MCG
Match 29: 9th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Gabba
Match 30: 10th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars @ Docklands
Match 31: 11th Jan 2020 (12:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Sydney Showground
Match 32: 11th Jan 2020 (3:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat @ Perth Stadium
Match 33: 12th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades @ Adelaide Oval
Match 34: 12th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers @ MCG
Match 35: 13th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers @ Bellerive
Match 36: 14th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers @ Gabba
Match 37: 15th Jan 2020 (12:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades @ TBC
Match 38: 15th Jan 2020 (3:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars @ Perth Stadium
Match 39: 16th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes @ SCG
Match 40: 17th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat @ Adelaide Oval
Match 41: 18th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers @ MCG
Match 42: 18th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers @ Sydney Showground
Match 43: 19th Jan 2020 (9:15 AM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers @ UTAS Stadium
Match 44: 19th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades @ Gabba
Match 45: 20th Jan 2020 (1:10 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars @ SCG
Match 46: 20th Jan 2020 (4:10 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder @ Perth Stadium
Match 47: 21st Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Docklands
Match 48: 22nd Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars @ Adelaide Oval
Match 49: 23rd Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers @ Gabba
Match 50: 24th Jan 2020 (12:40 PM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder @ Bellerive
Match 51: 24th Jan 2020 (3:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers @ Perth Stadium
Match 52: 25th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades @ SCG
Match 53: 25th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat @ MCG
Match 54: 26th Jan 2020 (9:15 AM) Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers @ Sydney Showground
Match 55: 26th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Adelaide Oval
Match 56: 27th Jan 2020 (9:15 AM) Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Docklands
Playoffs
Match 57: 30th Jan 2020 4th-placed Vs 5th-placed TBC
Match 58: 31st Jan 2020 1st-place vs 2nd-placed TBC
Match 59: 1st Feb 2020 3rd-placed Vs winner of the eliminator TBC
Match 60: 6th Feb 2020 The loser of qualifier vs winner of the knockout TBC
Match 61: FINAL: 8th Feb 2020 Winner of the Qualifier vs Winner of the Challenger TBC
