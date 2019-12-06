Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20: Full Schedule, Date, Venue, TV Timings in IST & live streaming information

In the opening game of the tournament, Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Thunder at home. The competition will go on for 42 days this time instead of 54 with 56 games being played in the league stage.

The local Australian players get a chance to showcase their skills on the international stage and play with the best in the world.

Here's the BBL 2019-20 Full Schedule:

Match No. Date & Time (IST) Teams Venue

Match 1: 17th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder @ The Gabba

Match 2: 18th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers @ SCG

Match 3: 19th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder @ Geelong

Match 4: 20th Dec 2019 (9:15 AM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers @ Alice Springs

Match 5: 20th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars @ Gold Coast

Match 6: 21st Dec 2019 (12:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers @ TBC

Match 7: 21st Dec 2019 (3:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades @ Perth Stadium

Match 8: 22nd Dec 2019 (9:15 AM) Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes @ TBC

Match 9: 22nd Dec 2019 (1:10 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat @ SCG

Match 10: 23rd Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers @ Adelaide Oval

Match 11: 24th Dec 2019 (9:15 AM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades @ Bellerive

Match 12: 26th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers @ Perth Stadium

Match 13: 27th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers @ Gold Coast

Match 14: 28th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder @ SCG

Match 15: 29th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers @ Docklands

Match 16: 30th Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars @ UTAS Stadium

Match 17: 31st Dec 2019 (1:40 PM) Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder @ Adelaide Oval

Match 18: 1st Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers @ Gold Coast

Match 19: 2nd Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars @ Sydney Showground

Match 20: 2nd Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers @ Docklands

Match 21: 3rd Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat @ Bellerive

Match 22: 4th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades @ MCG

Match 23: 5th Jan 2020 (1:10 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers @ TBC

Match 24: 5th Jan 2020 (4:10 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Perth Stadium

Match 25: 6th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat @ Sydney Showground

Match 26: 7th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers @ Geelong

Match 27: 8th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers @ Adelaide Oval

Match 28: 8th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder @ MCG

Match 29: 9th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Gabba

Match 30: 10th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars @ Docklands

Match 31: 11th Jan 2020 (12:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Sydney Showground

Match 32: 11th Jan 2020 (3:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat @ Perth Stadium

Match 33: 12th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades @ Adelaide Oval

Match 34: 12th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers @ MCG

Match 35: 13th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers @ Bellerive

Match 36: 14th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers @ Gabba

Match 37: 15th Jan 2020 (12:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades @ TBC

Match 38: 15th Jan 2020 (3:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars @ Perth Stadium

Match 39: 16th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes @ SCG

Match 40: 17th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat @ Adelaide Oval

Match 41: 18th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers @ MCG

Match 42: 18th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers @ Sydney Showground

Match 43: 19th Jan 2020 (9:15 AM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers @ UTAS Stadium

Match 44: 19th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades @ Gabba

Match 45: 20th Jan 2020 (1:10 PM) Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars @ SCG

Match 46: 20th Jan 2020 (4:10 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder @ Perth Stadium

Match 47: 21st Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Docklands

Match 48: 22nd Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars @ Adelaide Oval

Match 49: 23rd Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers @ Gabba

Match 50: 24th Jan 2020 (12:40 PM) Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder @ Bellerive

Match 51: 24th Jan 2020 (3:40 PM) Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers @ Perth Stadium

Match 52: 25th Jan 2020 (10:10 AM) Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades @ SCG

Match 53: 25th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat @ MCG

Match 54: 26th Jan 2020 (9:15 AM) Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers @ Sydney Showground

Match 55: 26th Jan 2020 (1:40 PM) Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes @ Adelaide Oval

Match 56: 27th Jan 2020 (9:15 AM) Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Docklands

Playoffs

Match 57: 30th Jan 2020 4th-placed Vs 5th-placed TBC

Match 58: 31st Jan 2020 1st-place vs 2nd-placed TBC

Match 59: 1st Feb 2020 3rd-placed Vs winner of the eliminator TBC

Match 60: 6th Feb 2020 The loser of qualifier vs winner of the knockout TBC

Match 61: FINAL: 8th Feb 2020 Winner of the Qualifier vs Winner of the Challenger TBC