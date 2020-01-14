Heat hammer Strikers in Big Bash League

The hosts were dominant in Brisbane as James Pattinson starred with the ball, claiming a five-for as Adelaide failed to bat out their 20 overs.

Left with such a meagre total to chase, the Heat initially toiled as they lost two early wickets, but Matt Renshaw and BBL debutant AB de Villiers' 77-run partnership took the game away from the visitors.

The result moves the Heat above the Strikers and into fourth.

PATTINSON FIVE-FOR STRANGLES STRIKERS

Each of the top five Strikers batsmen fell to Pattinson, who may not have been the most economic of the bowlers, but he was certainly the most dangerous.

Having posted 0-52 on his BBL return against Perth Scorchers at the weekend, the Australian went for 33 on Tuesday but also tallied up his victims.

Jonathan Wells (14) was the only top-order batsman to make it into double figures as the Strikers fluffed their lines badly in the powerplay.

Rashid Khan's 28 down the order was the best contribution, but when Liam O'Connor was the last man out without scoring, it was clear Adelaide had come up well short of a competitive total.

DE VILLIERS AND RENSHAW GET A GRIP

Perhaps there was an element of complacency in the way the Heat set about their very modest chase.

Captain Chris Lynn went for a golden duck and Max Bryant followed him after a brisk 10 from five balls.

It needed Renshaw (52) and De Villiers to get a hold on things, with the latter falling for 40 and leaving Joe Burns (10) to come in and help finish the job with 28 balls to spare.