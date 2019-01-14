Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Big Bash League: Shane Watson's son comes on the field for his autograph - Watch adorable video

By
Big Bash League: Shane Watsons son comes on the field to get his autograph - Watch Video
Image: TV Grab

New Delhi, Jan 14: Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson had an emotional moment on the field during a Big Bash League (BBL) match which he's going to cherish throughout his life.

During a BBL encounter between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on Sunday (January 13), a young cricket fan walked on the field and walked towards Watson. The cricketer was also surprised to see that young fan was none other than his son Will.

Will - wearing a Sydney Thunder jersey - approached his dad and sought his autograph. The adorable scene garnered the attention of all those present on the cricket field and also the audiences.

Scenes of such family reunions on the cricket field are rare and the love between the father and his son made everyone emotional. Even the commentators were moved by the bonding between the two on the field.

Video goes viral on social media

Video goes viral on social media

The adorable video in which Shane Watson could be seen giving an autograph to his son and signing a cap for him was posted by the official Twitter handle of KFC Big Bash League.

The video was even admired by several Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. Watson played for the CSK in the previous IPL season. Watson helped CSK lift their third IPL trophy as he slammed a century in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hugs and kisses

Hugs and kisses

Watson, who was leading the Sydney Thunder in the match, was deeply moved by the loving gesture of his son Will.

The cricketer not only gave an autograph to the little one but also planted a kiss on his son's lips to make the occasion even more special.

Play was halted for a moment

The match was also halted for almost a minute as the cameras were panned towards these two to capture the bonhomie between the father and his son.

The entire episode was projected at the sight screen so that everyone present in the stadium gets a chance to witness the love between a father and his son.

Watson steered his team home

Watson was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the match for his aggressive knock of 68 runs off 40 balls. It was Watson's quickfire knock that propelled Thunders to a respectable 168/6 in the stipulated 20 overs.

In response, the entire Adelaide Strikers team was bundled out for 97 and Thunders won the match by a margin of 71 runs.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 107 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue