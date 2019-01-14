Big Bash League: Shane Watson's son comes on the field for his autograph - Watch adorable video

Video goes viral on social media
The adorable video in which Shane Watson could be seen giving an autograph to his son and signing a cap for him was posted by the official Twitter handle of KFC Big Bash League.
The video was even admired by several Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. Watson played for the CSK in the previous IPL season. Watson helped CSK lift their third IPL trophy as he slammed a century in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Hugs and kisses
Watson, who was leading the Sydney Thunder in the match, was deeply moved by the loving gesture of his son Will.
The cricketer not only gave an autograph to the little one but also planted a kiss on his son's lips to make the occasion even more special.
|
Play was halted for a moment
The match was also halted for almost a minute as the cameras were panned towards these two to capture the bonhomie between the father and his son.
The entire episode was projected at the sight screen so that everyone present in the stadium gets a chance to witness the love between a father and his son.
|
Watson steered his team home
Watson was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the match for his aggressive knock of 68 runs off 40 balls. It was Watson's quickfire knock that propelled Thunders to a respectable 168/6 in the stipulated 20 overs.
In response, the entire Adelaide Strikers team was bundled out for 97 and Thunders won the match by a margin of 71 runs.