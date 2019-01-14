Big Bash League: Shane Watson's son comes on the field for his autograph - Watch adorable video

New Delhi, Jan 14: Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson had an emotional moment on the field during a Big Bash League (BBL) match which he's going to cherish throughout his life.

During a BBL encounter between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on Sunday (January 13), a young cricket fan walked on the field and walked towards Watson. The cricketer was also surprised to see that young fan was none other than his son Will.

Will - wearing a Sydney Thunder jersey - approached his dad and sought his autograph. The adorable scene garnered the attention of all those present on the cricket field and also the audiences.

Scenes of such family reunions on the cricket field are rare and the love between the father and his son made everyone emotional. Even the commentators were moved by the bonding between the two on the field.

Video goes viral on social media The adorable video in which Shane Watson could be seen giving an autograph to his son and signing a cap for him was posted by the official Twitter handle of KFC Big Bash League. The video was even admired by several Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. Watson played for the CSK in the previous IPL season. Watson helped CSK lift their third IPL trophy as he slammed a century in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hugs and kisses Watson, who was leading the Sydney Thunder in the match, was deeply moved by the loving gesture of his son Will. The cricketer not only gave an autograph to the little one but also planted a kiss on his son's lips to make the occasion even more special. A moment to remember for Shane Watson and his son Will! ❤ #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/7rIdF7iqWv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2019 Play was halted for a moment The match was also halted for almost a minute as the cameras were panned towards these two to capture the bonhomie between the father and his son. The entire episode was projected at the sight screen so that everyone present in the stadium gets a chance to witness the love between a father and his son. Shane Watson was the #BBL08 @Dream11 MVP of the Day thanks to his 68 runs, including these five sixes!



Watson was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the match for his aggressive knock of 68 runs off 40 balls. It was Watson's quickfire knock that propelled Thunders to a respectable 168/6 in the stipulated 20 overs. In response, the entire Adelaide Strikers team was bundled out for 97 and Thunders won the match by a margin of 71 runs.