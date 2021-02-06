Big Bash League: Vince puts up stellar show as Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers to clinch third BBL title

The Scorchers’ bowlers endured another nightmarish outing against Vince, as they English player capitalised on two dropped catches to guide the Sixers to a solid 188 for six in the final of the T20 league. Vince played a stellar knock of 90 off 60, in an innings which was studded with ten boundaries and three sixes.

After the defending champions put up a solid show with the willow, the bowlers did well to defend the target as they restricted the Scorchers to 161/9 to wrap up a 27-run victory.

With the win, the Sixers have picked up the BBL crown for a record third time. With this, the Sixers joined the Scorchers as the two teams to have won the title the maximum number of times.

After guiding the defending champions to a strong total, Vince once again handed the Sixers the breakthrough as he caught Cameron Bancroft off a Jackson Bird delivery to halt the Scorchers’ strong chase. Vince chipped in with two crucial catches to help the Sixers defend the crown.

While Jackson Bird picked up two crucial wickets for the defending champions, Ben Dwarhuis picked up three wickets to stop the Scorchers’ start. Sean Abbott and Dan Christian pocketed two wickets each to help the team defend the total.

The Sixers’ all round show helped them notch their third BBL crown. Vince was adjudged player of the match.

Following their win, Sixers captain Moises Henriques said playing in front of the crowd gave them an extra edge and also all the players in the team chipped in and helped the side pick up the third trophy.

“It was a pretty special atmosphere. We got used to playing in front of empty stadiums, so to come home and play in front of this crowd was fantastic. They gave us an extra leg. We’ve had a list of great performers and I think all 18 players have played. We’ve had so many tough decisions to make and that’s why we’re finishing in the top two. The Scorchers are a fantastic team. They should be bloody proud of their efforts,” Sixers’ captain Henriques said after the match.

While Vince picked up player of the match for his match-winning knock, Josh Philippe was named Player of the Tournament.