Big stars lined up for 2018 Mzansi Super League T20

A slew of familiar names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Dwayne Bravo, Dale Steyn, Eoin Morgan, Rashid Khan, Hashim Amla, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada will be seen in action for various teams - six to be precise.

The tournament, which has ITW-Global Sports Commerce (GSC) as its official international commercial and broadcast partner, will be played in a double round-robin and knockout format.

As for the prize money, the winning team takes home R 7 million while the runners will receive R 2.5 million. The player of the tournament will receive R 100,000 and each man of the match would be given R 15,000.

The league will feature 32 games in total, where the group stage will see 30 games. The team topping the points will get a direct passage to the final and having home ground advantage as well.

The team finishing second will have home ground advantage against the team finishing third in the eliminator to decide the other team going through to the final.

SCHEDULE

Nov 16, Fri: Cape Town Blitz vs Tshwane Spartans, Newlands, Cape Town

Nov 17, Sat: Jozi Stars vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Nov 18, Sun: Durban Heat vs Cape Town Blitz, Kingsmead, Durban

Paarl Rocks vs Tshwane Spartans, Boland Park, Paarl

Nov 20, Tue: Paarl Rocks vs Jozi Stars, Boland Park, Paarl

Nov 21, Wed: Durban Heat vs Tshwane Spartans, Kingsmead, Durban

Cape Town Blitz vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Newlands, Cape Town

Nov 23, Fri: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Durban Heat, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Nov 24, Sat: Jozi Stars vs Cape Town Blitz, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Nov 25, Sun: Tshwane Spartans vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Paarl Rocks vs Cape Town Blitz, Boland Park, Paarl

Nov 27, Tue: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Cape Town Blitz, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Nov 28, Wed: Tshwane Spartans vs Jozi Stars, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Durban Heat vs Paarl Rocks, Kingsmead, Durban

Nov 30, Fri: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Paarl Rocks, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Jozi Stars vs Durban Heat, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Dec 1, Sat: Tshwane Spartans vs Cape Town Blitz, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Dec 2, Sun: Paarl Rocks vs Durban Heat, Boland Park, Paarl

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Jozi Stars, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Dec 4, Tue: Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars, Newlands, Cape Town

Dec 5, Wed: Tshwane Spartans vs Paarl Rocks, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Durban Heat vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Dec 7, Fri: Durban Heat vs Jozi Stars, Kingsmead, Durban

Cape Town Blitz vs Paarl Rocks, Newlands, Cape Town

Dec 8, Sat: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Tshwane Spartans, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Dec 9, Sun: Jozi Stars vs Paarl Rocks, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Cape Town Blitz vs Durban Heat, Newlands, Cape Town

Dec 11, Tue: Jozi Stars vs Tshwane Spartans, New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Dec 12, Wed: Paarl Rocks vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Boland Park, Paarl

Tshwane Spartans vs Durban Heat, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Dec 14, Fri: TBC vs TBC, Preliminary Final TBC (Venue later)

Dec 16, Sun: TBC vs TBC, Final (Venue later)