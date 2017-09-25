Biopic on India's 1983 World Cup victory; Ranveer Singh to play Kapil Dev

Mumbai, Sep 25: Kabir Khan has confirmed that Ranveer Singh will play legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in a film based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win and the director said the actor was his first choice for the role.

The filmmaker added it was surreal for him to be directing a subject that was close to his heart as a child.

"As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup. I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on.

"And it's great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script," Kabir said.

The director has already finished scripting the film, which will bring to light one of the most memorable events in the history of Indian cricket. The film is being backed by Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media and founder of CCL, along with Phantom Films.

Vishnu expressed his thoughts on the upcoming venture saying, "Our dream of wanting to make a movie on the Incredible journey of the Indian cricket team during the 1983 World Cup only gets bigger with Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh coming on board.

"With his energy and passion we feel that Ranveer would perfectly fit the role of Kapil Dev who is one of the greatest sporting legends India has ever produced."

One of the stakeholders in Phantom Films, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane said the banner is elated to make the film with Ranveer and Kabir.

"'83 is the greatest Indian underdog sports story ever and we're delighted to be making it with Kabir and Ranveer. Taking on the mantle of playing a legend like Kapil Dev isn't easy but if any actor can do it, it's Ranveer. I'm sure his portrayal is going to be endearing and brilliant and we can't wait to see it on screen," Motwane said.

This will be the first time that Ranveer will feature in a sports drama and that the epic event will be brought to the silver screen. The casting of the other cricket players is currently in process. The film will be shot at real locations and will go on floors early next year.