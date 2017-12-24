Hopefully Bird sticks it up England – Starc bites back at Anderson

Melbourne, December 24: Mitchell Starc said England "have got bigger things to worry about" than Australia's bowling depth as the star paceman hit back at James Anderson ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Australia reclaimed the Ashes after taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead following their crushing innings and 41-run rout in Perth, but that did not stop England quick Anderson from taking aim at the Aussies.

Anderson claimed Australia have problems in depth aside from their star trio of Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, despite the tourists fighting to avoid an Ashes whitewash.

Starc – who was ruled out of Tuesday's blockbuster fourth Test at the MCG due to a heel injury and replaced by Jackson Bird – responded to his outspoken England counterpart Christmas Eve.

"They haven't taken 20 wickets yet in the series and we have, yet they're having a crack at our depth," Starc told reporters.

"I think they've got bigger things to worry about than the depth of Australia's fast bowlers.

"Hopefully Jacko takes five and shows that the depth in Australian cricket, especially the bowlers, is pretty strong. Even though there's a few guys missing through injury.

"He still bowls quick enough. I'm pretty sure he still bowls quicker than the Pom bowlers as well.

"Hopefully he takes five-for and sticks it up these depth comments from the Poms."

