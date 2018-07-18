Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Blind cricket: Team India face Sri Lanka in five-match T20I series

Posted By:
A file picture of the Indian blind cricket team
A file picture of the Indian blind cricket team

Colombo, July 18: The six-year winning streak of the Indian blind cricket team may have recently ended as they lost 1-2 to Sri Lanka recently but ahead of the five-match T20I series, Team India is gung-ho about their prospects.

Sri Lanka earned an unassailable 2-0 lead after beating India in the first two ODIs. Though India won the final ODI against the hosts, the victory was short-lived as the latter took home the series trophy. However, the second part of the bilateral series in Colombo will give a chance for India to stun the hosts in T20 cricket.

Indian blind cricket team's captain Ajay Reddy said the team was gutted after losing the ODI series but they want to turn it around in the first-ever bilaterial T20I series involving blind cricketers. He added that Sri Lanka took his team by surprise in the series and India perhaps underestimated their opponents.

Mahantesh GK, president of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, felt Sri Lanka's victory over the visitors was a sign of increasing competition levels. "Sri Lanka winning against the world champions is good for the overall development of Blind Cricket at a global level," he said. "India may have lost the series but the newcomers in the squad gained some experience of playing international cricket."

John David, the head coach of the Indian blind cricket team and one of the selectors of CABI, said: "Some of the talented youngsters made a brilliant debut in the first part of the series. Bhaskar K, the new talent from Karnataka remained unbeaten at 29 in the 2nd ODI ,which marked the batting debut of the 21-year-old B3 player while facing Sri Lanka. The newcomers made a promising start in the series, which will definitely play a vital role in teaming up the Indian squad for the upcoming Blind Cricket World Cup."

The five-match T20I series will commence from Thursday, July 19 and all the matches will be played in Colombo.

T20I series schedule:

1st T20I: July 19

2nd T20I: July 20

3rd T20I: July 23

4th and 5th T20I: July 24

One can catch the live matches on the official YouTube channel of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled by clicking here

Source: Press release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 9 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 18:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue