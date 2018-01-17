Blind Cricket World Cup: India thrash Bangladesh to set up a final with Pakistan

Dubai, January 17: A dominant India continued their winning streak and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the MCC Ground in Ajman, UAE in the Blind Cricket World Cup semifinals. They set up a final with arch-rivals Pakistan.

Bangladesh had won the toss and elected to bat. They were restricted to 256 in 38.5 overs. India chased down the target in 23 overs.

It was not a good start for Bangladesh as they lost two early wickets with less than 50 runs on the board. For Bangladesh, an unbeaten 108 by Abdul Mallik was the highlight.

India's strong bowling department restricted them to a modest score as Durga Rao took three wickets in three overs by giving away only 20 runs. Deepak Mallik and Prakash bagged two wickets each.

Man of the Match Ganeshbhai Muhudkar's century steered India home comfortably. His breezy knock of 112 came in just 69 balls. Another star player, Deepak Mallik, was retired out for 53 off 43 balls. Naresh made a handy 40 runs in 18 balls.

India are unbeaten in this tournament and are the favourites to retain their title. They will face Pakistan, the hosts, on January 20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9.30 am local time.

