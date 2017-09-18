Bond ready for the bowling coach role

Bengaluru, September 18: Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond said he was ready to don the role of a full-time bowling coach after working as a deputy for seven years.

The 42-year-old will be the coach of New Zealand 'A' on their India tour, comprising two four-day matches and five limited-over matches.

"I think it's time and I'm ready to go into a head coach role having been an assistant coach for seven years now," Bond told a news channel.

He has been part of the New Zealand national team, Mumbai Indians in the IPL and Brisbane Heat in Big Bash.

"I love being a bowling coach but I think it gives a different perspective in terms of my own personal development, it's a new challenge and I think it will be good for me," Bond said.

"I think you always like to sometimes put your own stamp on things and I think the only way to know if you really want to do the role is actually get in and do it."

New Zealand A will depart for India on Tuesday and Bond is buoyant about his own coaching skills and about the team he will be in-charge of.

"I've got really clear ideas about how I want to run things over there with a really good team behind me and we will just reflect on it at the end of the series."