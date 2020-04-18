Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bowling to MS Dhoni made me better bowler: Anderson

By
Bowling to MS Dhoni made him a better bowler, says New Zealand pacer Corey Anderson.
Bowling to MS Dhoni made him a better bowler, says New Zealand pacer Corey Anderson.

Auckland, April 18: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson said that bowling to big players like MS Dhoni gives important insight into how to bowl to others.

Anderson said that Dhoni is one of the best finishers in the game and whenever he was bowling to him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he would have senior players in his ears all the time.

"He is one of the greats of the game, one of the best finishers in the world. Very difficult to bowl to him. I had Virat Kohli at long on, AB de Villiers at long off.

They were continuously running in to say what do we do, what was I thinking, what should I do," Anderson said in a live chat on Sportstar's Instagram handle.

"Even their thoughts were like 'if you bowl here, he will hit you for a six' and 'if you bowl there, he will hit you for a six'. You can subdue the moment. You know that you aren't the first one, he has done it to every bowler in the world at some point of time," he added.

Anderson was to be part of the postponed 2020 IPL as part of the broadcasting team after going unsold in the auctions.

"Once you bowl to those guys, it gives you a massive insight to bowl to other guys. You gain confidence once you bowl to these bigger guys like Dhoni. At times, it is demoralising but it can make you a better cricketer," he said.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue