Cricket BPL 2026 To Be Rescheduled? 2-Time Winners Make Huge Appeal By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 9:09 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

BPL 2026: Reigning Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Fortune Barishal have urged the tournament's governing council to reconsider the schedule of the upcoming edition, saying the short preparation window makes it difficult for them to get ready in time.

The BPL governing council recently confirmed that the next edition of the tournament will begin in mid-December and will feature only five teams. Alongside the announcement, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from reputed business groups for franchise ownership rights in the BPL T20.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially opened the process for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from reputed business houses, companies, and entities for the acquisition of Franchise Ownership Rights in the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPLT20)," the board said in a statement on Sunday (October 12).

"The rights will be granted for five consecutive editions, [from the] 12th-16th seasons of the tournament," it added.

The BCB further revealed ten potential franchise regions - Barishal, Chattogram, Cumilla, Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Sylhet - and clarified that a minimum of five eligible EOI submissions would be considered for the 12th edition (2026).

Following the announcement, speculation arose that Fortune Barishal might pull out of the competition. However, owner Mizanur Rahman dismissed such claims, clarifying that the franchise only sought additional time to prepare.

"I haven't said that I won't play in the BPL. All I said is that in this short span of time it will be difficult for a team like us to play, and so we wanted them to extend the time," Mizanur told Cricbuzz.

"Even if we have players, we have to organize the funds and the instruments that we need to buy [players]... even if we work for 24 hours we cannot do that," he added.

Mizanur proposed April or May as an alternative window, arguing that it would allow teams to prepare properly. He also mentioned that even other established franchises, like Rangpur Riders, may share similar concerns.

Clearing the air on Tamim Iqbal's availability, he added, "I don't think there is any such thing (that Tamim won't play in BPL)... If the BPL happens I will request him to play and I feel that if Barishal plays he will play."