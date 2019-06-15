Cricket

West Indies all-rounder Brathwaite found guilty of dissent

By
Brathwaite
Carlos Brathwaite received one demerit point after breaching the ICC code of conduct during West Indies' defeat to England.

London, June 15: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council's code of conduct after showing dissent in Friday's defeat to England.

The all-rounder was given out caught behind off the bowling of Jofra Archer in the 44th over of West Indies' innings during the Cricket World Cup fixture in Southampton.

Brathwaite was clearly disappointed to be dismissed for 14 as his side were bowled out for 212, a total England easily overhauled with eight wickets and 101 deliveries to spare.

As well as an official reprimand, the 30-year-old received one demerit point for a level one breach. He accepted the sanction handed down by match referee David Boon, meaning a formal hearing was not required.

Players face suspension if they receive four or more demerit points within a two-year period.

West Indies are next in action in the tournament on Monday, as they take on Bangladesh at Taunton.

Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
