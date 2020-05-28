Cricket
Brian Lara's son's batting grip reminds Sachin Tendulkar of his childhood days

By
Brian Laras sons batting grip reminds Sachin Tendulkar of his childhood days (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Bengaluru, May 28: Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar was reminded of his childhood by West Indies great Brian Lara's son.

Windies legend Lara shared a video of his son playing cricket with a plastic bat on istagram, with caption mentioning the way his son grips the bat shows that he wants to be a left-handed batsman.

"Look at the way he grips the bat, that tells me he wants to be a left-handed batsman," the former West Indies cricketer said in his caption to the video.

Although he starts with a right hander's grip, with advice from his mum Lara's son switches to a left handed grip and made contact with the ball to make his dad proud.

"Mummy is giving him some good advice. Look at the attitude when told to switch hands. Both hands on the bat 😂 NO

Action time swings right misses, swings left and makes contact #donedeal #leftiebatsman

"Don't you want to play like daddy" NO! 👍 #betterthan That's my boy!," Lara wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Look at the way he grips the bat, that tells me he wants to be a lefthanded batsman. Mummy is giving him some good advice. Look at the attitude when told to switch hands. 😎😂 "Both hands on the bat" 😂 NO Action time swings right misses swings left and makes contact #donedeal #leftiebatsman "Don't you want to play like daddy" NO! 👍 #betterthan That's my boy!

A post shared by Brian Lara (@brianlaraofficial) on

In response to Lara's post, Tendulkar pointed out that he too held the bat in a similar fashion by posting the famous photo of him as a toddler holding the bat and placed it alongside a clip from the video Lara had posted.

"@brianlaraofficial I know of another boy who had a similar grip and didn't do too badly in international cricket," Sachin captioned his post on Instagram.

Lara reacted to the post saying: "I can see that @sachintendulkar and some of the best bowlers in the world felt that sword! Well I am not interfering then lol. Thanks for the advice. #rightvsleft #legend #mostruns #recordsmen."

View this post on Instagram

I can see that @sachintendulkar and some of the best bowlers in the world felt that sword! Well I am not interfering then lol. Thanks for the advice. #rightvsleft #legend #mostruns #recordsmen

A post shared by Brian Lara (@brianlaraofficial) on

Tendulkar then said that the boy has a bright future considering he is going to learn from the "one of the greatest batsmen in the world."

More BRIAN LARA News

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
