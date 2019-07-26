Broad makes netizens google "celebrappeal" after dismissing Stirling

The seamer, who overtook Dale Steyn's tally of 439 wickets in this match, took three wickets in the first innings to help England restrict the opponents from taking a huge lead.

Earlier in the day, the hosts were bowled out for a paltry 85 runs after their captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat. Thirty-seven-year-old Irish pacer Tim Murtagh took a fifer to floor England.

Stirling added 87 runs with Andrew Balbirnie for the third wicket, giving Ireland hopes about extending the lead. But Broad, who spearheaded the English attack in the absence of James Anderson, trapped Stirling in front of the wicket.

And what he did then is precisely 'celebrappeal'. The term means when a bowler appeals for and celebrates a dismissal without even waiting for the umpire's verdict because he is too confident about it. Such a sight is not too common in cricket when it comes to LBW and the term that explains it is even more uncommon.

Broad had done similar thing in 2017 after dismissing Roston Chase

However, for Broad it's not something new. In 2017, he had come up with a similar celebration after trapping West Indies' Roston Chase in front of the stumps and didn't care to look at the umpire.

Broad took three wickets at Lord's along with Olly Stone and Sam Curran as Ireland were bowled out for 207 runs on the first day itself. England had a better outing in their second innings as they ended Day 2 on 303 for nine, having an overall lead of 181 runs.