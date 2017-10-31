Bumrah was always deadly with yorkers, says childhood coach

Bengaluru, October 31: Jasprit Bumrah's childhood coach, Kishore Trivedi laments that in last 12 years his student has called him only once, on 27th January last year after getting the maiden call up to the senior Indian squad for T20 international match against Australia.

Trivedi still seems hungry to watch his best student Bumrah’s bowling whenever he plays. On Sunday (October 29) Trivedi was stuck to the television at his home to watch Bumrah’s match-winning 3 for 47 against New Zealand in Kanpur.

However, the childhood coach doesn't seem surprised by Bumrah's deadly Yorkers!

Speaking over phone from Ahmedabad on Monday (October 30) Trivedi said, “In his childhood when Bumrah delivered only yorkers at the nets under my observation he used to bowl wide initially. I used to keep a chip in the block-hole area and he bowled continuously for around 40 to 45 minutes.

"But as the time wore on, his Yorkers started becoming perfect. It was his habit. Even in the under-16 and in the under-19 levels when he was representing Gujarat cricket team, Bumrah had the same habit that in his initial spell most of his Yorkers went wide.

"But as the match progressed he began to turn deadly with his Yorkers. That is why now I did not get excited after watching his flawless Yorkers in the 'death over’ against Kiwis on Sunday.”

Trivedi clarified saying that the 'yorker' was Bumrah’s natural delivery since his childhood and disclosed an interesting story regarding that.

“Bumrah was passionate for bowling since his childhood. He was never willing to concentrate on study. Even after his mother Daljit Bumrah scolded him often to keep mind on studies, Bumrah continued playing cricket," Trivedi added.

"In the summer, amidst the scorching Sun when I gave the boys for couple of days’ rest, Bumraj continued bowling at their home. He used to throw ball on the wall. His mother was annoyed as usual but finally gave her son a condition.

"If Bumrah’s bowling could make no noise then he only he would be allowed to bowl at home.”

Trivadei explained, “In a bid to lessen the noise, Bumrah used to pitch on the joint of the floor and the wall! So that it does not make much sound and I feel that was the beginning of his Yorkers which he learned naturally.”