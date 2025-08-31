Why are Asia Cup 2025 Matches Pushed back in UAE? What is the new Start Time?

Cricket CAB Awards 2025: Full List of Cricket Association of Bengal Award Winners, Top Performers By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:44 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) celebrated a glittering Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday (August 30) at the elegant Dhono Dhanyo auditorium in Kolkata.

During the event, former cricketers Arup Bhattacharjee and Shyama Shaw were honored with the prestigious Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony notably recognized Bengal’s cricketing talents, including speedy bowler Akash Deep for his outstanding performance in the recent Test series against England and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran for his important role in the India Test squad.

CAB President Snehasish Ganguly delivered inspirational remarks, praising the cricketers’ dedication and sacrifices throughout the 2024-2025 season. He congratulated all the award recipients and encouraged them for the forthcoming season. The ceremony was well-attended by CAB officials such as Hony Secretary Naresh Ojha, Vice President Amalendu Biswas, Treasurer Prabir Chakrabarty, and the presence of cricket legends and dignitaries including former BCCI and CAB President Sourav Ganguly, Kolkata Mayor Janab Firhad Hakim (the chief guest), West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, and other key government and cricketing figures.

Lifetime awardee Arup Bhattacharjee, a left-handed batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler who played 48 first-class matches for Bengal, expressed deep gratitude and emotion upon receiving the honor. Shyama Shaw, also a left-handed batsman and left-arm seam bowler who represented India in three Tests and five ODIs, thanked CAB for acknowledging her long cricketing journey.

Akash Deep acknowledged the significant support from CAB in his cricket career while Sourav Ganguly congratulated all award winners, emphasizing their hard work. Bengal Umpire Abhijit Bhattacharya was recognized for his contributions to cricket officiating, including major tournaments like the WPL and IPL. The Bengal Under-15 women’s cricket team and their support staff were felicitated for their victory in the BCCI One-Day tournament. Other umpires such as Ratan Chowdhury, Rabi Shankar Chakraborty, and Dhiman Biswas were also honored for their dedication to local Bengal cricket.

In his speech, CAB Hony Secretary Naresh Ojha extended thanks to the CAB President, office bearers, and the media, while congratulating all the winners. Among individual honors, Sudip Kr Gharami was named Cricketer of the Year, Shahbaz Ahamad received the Gentleman Cricketer of the Year award, and Sayan Ghosh was recognized as the Best Fast Bowler. Other awards highlighted remarkable achievements in batting and bowling during the season, including highest run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal.

The awards also celebrated excellence across age groups and genders, with accolades given to youth categories and women’s cricket. In total, around 206 awards were presented during the evening, reflecting the depth and breadth of talent in Bengal cricket.

Full List of Award Winners from the Ceremony

Lifetime Achievement Award

Arup Bhattacharjee

Shyama Shaw

Special Awards

Akash Deep (performance in England Test series)

Abhimanyu Easwaran (important member of India Test squad)

Abhijit Bhattacharya (umpiring contributions)

Ratan Chowdhury (umpiring contribution)

Rabi Shankar Chakraborty (umpiring contribution)

Dhiman Biswas (umpiring contribution)

Bengal Under-15 women’s team and support staff (BCCI One-Day champions)

Performance Awards

Cricketer of the Year: Sudip Kr Gharami

Gentleman Cricketer of the Year: Shahbaz Ahamad

Best Fast Bowler of the Year: Sayan Ghosh

Highest Run Getter for Bengal in Ranji Trophy: Sudip Chatterjee

Highest Wicket Taker for Bengal in Ranji Trophy: Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

Women's Cricket Awards

Best Senior Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Tanushree Sarkar

Best Women’s U-23 Cricketer of the Year: Dyuti Paul

Best Women’s U-19 Cricketer of the Year: Ipshita Mondal

Best Women’s U-15 Cricketer of the Year: Sandipta Patra

Men’s U-23 Cricket Award

Best Men’s U-23 Cricketer of the Year: Rahul Prasad

Men’s Youth Cricket Awards

Best Men’s U-19 Cricketer of the Year: Vishal Bhati

Best Men’s U-19 Bowler of the Year: Yudhajit Guha

Best Men’s U-16 Cricketer of the Year: Sachin Yadav

District Level Award

Best Men’s Senior District Cricketer of the Year: Arin Roy