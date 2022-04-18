Can Delhi Capitals Play in IPL 2022? Here's BCCI's Covid Protocol Details For Teams, Players

Before travelling to Pune for the IPL 2022 match, all the players and support staff will have to undergo Covid-19 test to get clearance. So, can the Delhi Capitals play in the IPL 2022?

So what are the Covid-19 rules in the IPL 2022 pertaining to bio-bubble, quarantine, isolation, and other protocols. Here we are giving a detailed info.

1 What if a player breaches Covid guidelines

1. First offence -- 7 day re-quarantine or such other period as may be provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 (without pay for the number of matches missed)

2. Second offence -- One match suspension (without pay) to take effect after the completion of the 7 day re-quarantine or such period re-quarantine as may be provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 (without pay)

3. Third offence -- Removal from the Registered Squad of the team for the rest of the season - no replacement allowed.

2. What if a family member breaches protocols

1. First offence: 7-day re-quarantine for the family member or such other period re-quarantine as may be provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 and 7-day re-quarantine for the relevant Player, Team Official or Match Official or such other period re-quarantine as may be provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 (without pay for the number of matches missed).

2. Second offence: Permanent removal of the friend or family member from the bubble for the rest of the season and 7-day re-quarantine for the concerned Player, Team Official or Match Official or such other period re-quarantine as may be provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 (without pay for the number of matches missed).

3. General protocols for teams

A. Breach: If a franchise is unable to field a team for any match due to having less than 12 Players available - 11 in the playing XI (of which at least 7 must be Indian) plus 1 substitute fielder

Sanction: BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the IPL Technical Committee will be final and binding.

B. Breach: Wilfully allowing any person into the Bio-Secure Bubble to have contact with the Players &/or Support Staff without that person going through the 7-day quarantine or such period as provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 and negative test protocols as provided in the Health and Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 or failing to put in place adequate procedures to control unauthorised access to the Bio-Secure Bubble.

Sanctions: First offence - a fine payable by the Franchisee to BCCI of INR 1,00,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Only) Second offence - deduction of 1 point Third and subsequent offences - each a deduction of 2 points.

C. Breach: Unauthorised departure from the Bio-Secure Bubble of a Player, or a family member of the same, resulting in a need for the Player to re-quarantine for 7 days or such period as provided in the Health & Safety Protocols during IPL 2022.

Sanctions: A fine payable by the Franchisee to BCCI of the pro-rata League Fee that would have been paid to the Player if he had been available for the match(es) during the re-quarantine period.

D. Breach: Other breaches of the Health and Safety Protocols during IPL 2022 (e.g. non-provision of the "must have" facilities in the hotels, training facilities & ground transportation).

Sanctions: BCCI will work with the franchisee to effect compliance. If there are further persistent breaches, the BCCI will make a Complaint to be heard under section 6 of these Operational Rules.

There are also sanctions prescribed for those missing the Covid tests. The first offence will attract a warning and subsequent offences will lead to a fine of Rs 75,000 per offence.

The offenders in this category will also not be eligible for entry into a stadium or training facility until the missed test is performed.