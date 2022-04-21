Can Punjab Kings qualify for Playoffs? Here's how Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS will finish in top four in IPL 2022

The Punjab Kings made very good purchases at the IPL 2022 mega auction by roping in some of the best T20 cricketers, both national as well as overseas. The team looked very strong and balanced on the paper as it boasts of match winners like Mayank, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Odean Smith. But the franchise somehow hasn't yet clicked as the team is languishing at the bottom half of the team standings.

In the seven games these two have played so far, PBKS has won just three and lost four of those. Under the leadership of new captain Mayank Agarwal, the new-look Punjab frachise started its campaign in IPL 2022 on a dominant note by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-scoring run chase.

However, the team lost its second game by a big margin against Kolkata Knight Riders. The men in red then defeated defending champions CSK quite convincingly in their next game to return to winning ways. However, newbies Gujarat Titans edged them by six wickets in a last-ball thriller in their next game. The Kings once again bounced back in style when they defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in another high-scoring game.

But the team ended up losing its next two games when SRH beat them by 7 wickets and Delhi Capitals then went on hammering them by 9 wickets in a paltry run chase in their next contest.

As the tournament is entering its second phase and reverse fixtures are set to begin, Punjab Kings will have to pull up the socks and look to find the best Playing XI combination to win matches on the bounce. The Kings will have to maintain an upward curve going forward if they wish to keep themselves in the playoffs race.

Can Punjab Kings enter the Playoffs in IPL 2022? Or will they repeat their performance of the previous editions where they failed to live up to the expectations? We take an in-depth look here.

PBKS IPL 2022 Schedule and Results Match 3, Mar 27 07:30 PM (IST) Vs RCB - Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets Match 8, Apr 01 07:30 PM (IST) Vs KKR - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets Match 11, Apr 03 07:30 PM (IST) Vs CSK - Punjab Kings won by 54 runs Match 16, Apr 08 07:30 PM (IST) Vs GT - Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets Match 23, Apr 13 07:30 PM (IST) Vs MI - Punjab Kings won by 12 runs Match 28, Apr 17 03:30 PM (IST) Vs SRH - Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets Match 32, Apr 20 07:30 PM (IST) VS DC - Delhi Capitals won by 9 wickets Match 38, Apr 25 07:30 PM Vs CSK at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 42, Apr 29 07:30 PM Vs LSG at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Match 48, May 03 07:30 PM Vs GT at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai Match 52, May 07 03:30 PM Vs RR at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 60, May 13 07:30 PM VS RCB at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Match 64, May 16 07:30 PM Vs DC at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai Match 70, May 22 07:30 PM Vs SRH at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai PBKS squad Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell. Net Run Rate With four defeats in seven games, Punjab Kings find themselves in the eighth spot in the points table. They are only above two of the worst performers of the season i.e. CSK and MI. They have six points in seven games and their net run rate is also in the negative zone with -0.562. The losses against SRH and DC by a big margin have badly impacted Punjab Kings' net run rate in the tournament. How many matches should PBKS win to qualify for playoffs? The Mayank Agarwal-led side has 7 more games to go in the tournament. For any team to remain in the playoffs race, it has to secure at least 16 points as the entry of two new franchises has increased the level of competition in the tournament. To finish with 16 points, Punjab Kings will have to win at least five more games. Also, they'll have to win two to three matches with a big margin to improve their net run rate. Also, the margin of defeat in their remaining games shouldn't be too big for that will once again impact their net run rate.