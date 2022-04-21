Can Punjab Kings qualify for Playoffs? Here's how Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS will finish in top four in IPL 2022

PBKS IPL 2022 Schedule and Results
Match 3, Mar 27 07:30 PM (IST) Vs RCB - Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets
Match 8, Apr 01 07:30 PM (IST) Vs KKR - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
Match 11, Apr 03 07:30 PM (IST) Vs CSK - Punjab Kings won by 54 runs
Match 16, Apr 08 07:30 PM (IST) Vs GT - Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets
Match 23, Apr 13 07:30 PM (IST) Vs MI - Punjab Kings won by 12 runs
Match 28, Apr 17 03:30 PM (IST) Vs SRH - Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets
Match 32, Apr 20 07:30 PM (IST) VS DC - Delhi Capitals won by 9 wickets
Match 38, Apr 25 07:30 PM Vs CSK at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 42, Apr 29 07:30 PM Vs LSG at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Match 48, May 03 07:30 PM Vs GT at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Match 52, May 07 03:30 PM Vs RR at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match 60, May 13 07:30 PM VS RCB at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Match 64, May 16 07:30 PM Vs DC at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Match 70, May 22 07:30 PM Vs SRH at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
PBKS squad
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.
Net Run Rate
With four defeats in seven games, Punjab Kings find themselves in the eighth spot in the points table. They are only above two of the worst performers of the season i.e. CSK and MI. They have six points in seven games and their net run rate is also in the negative zone with -0.562.
The losses against SRH and DC by a big margin have badly impacted Punjab Kings' net run rate in the tournament.
How many matches should PBKS win to qualify for playoffs?
The Mayank Agarwal-led side has 7 more games to go in the tournament. For any team to remain in the playoffs race, it has to secure at least 16 points as the entry of two new franchises has increased the level of competition in the tournament.
To finish with 16 points, Punjab Kings will have to win at least five more games. Also, they'll have to win two to three matches with a big margin to improve their net run rate. Also, the margin of defeat in their remaining games shouldn't be too big for that will once again impact their net run rate.