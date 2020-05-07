Cricket
Caribbean Premier League 2020: Full list of players retained by Trinbago Knight Riders

By

Barbados, May 7: Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders have retained eight of their West Indies players from the last year's squad. The Knight Riders have also retained their skipper Kieron Pollard for the upcoming CPL season.

Apart from Pollard, the Riders have retained big names like Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster and Akeal Hossain. The franchise has also signed Jayden Seales and Tion Webster ahead of the CPL 2020 draft.

Venky Mysore, Director of TKR said: "Over the last 5 years, TKR has built the franchise by consciously bringing back players from Trinidad & Tobago and also developing local talent. We are delighted that all ten of our Caribbean players in the TKR squad for 2020 are from Trinidad & Tobago."

TTR, meanwhile, have released their regular wicketkeeper, Denesh Ramdin. Ramdin has been traded to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 29 but the tournament organisers have said that they are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments.

TKR signings: Dwayne Bravo (retained), Kieron Pollard (retained), Sunil Narine (retained), Darren Bravo (retained), Lendl Simmons (retained), Khary Pierre (retained), Jayden Seales (emerging player signed), Amir Jangoo (emerging player signed), Tion Webster (retained), Akeal Hosein (retained).

Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 17:23 [IST]
