Arjun Deshwal scores career-best 26 points to help Tamil Thalaivas sign off from home leg with massive win against Patna Pirates

Cricket CEAT Cricket Rating Awards: From Rohit Sharma To Shreyas Iyer – Full List Of Winners By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 11:02 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

CEAT Cricket Rating Awards: The 27th edition of the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) Awards celebrated another remarkable year in world cricket, bringing together some of the sport's biggest names and brightest talents under one roof.

Hosted by CEAT, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, the event once again stood out as a prestigious occasion that honours excellence and consistency across all formats of the game.

The evening in Mumbai was graced by legends, rising stars, and dignitaries from the cricketing and corporate worlds. It was a night that reflected the true spirit of cricket - passion, perseverance, and sportsmanship.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, expressed his pride in the awards' legacy, saying, "Each edition of the CCR Awards is a reminder of cricket's enduring charm. It's not just about numbers but about stories of grit and greatness. We're proud to honour those who continue to inspire millions."

Former India captain and Chief Adjudicator Sunil Gavaskar also praised the awards for maintaining credibility over nearly three decades, adding, "What makes CEAT Awards special is their integrity. The winners truly represent the best of world cricket, having displayed skill, courage, and composure in equal measure."

The night's biggest honours went to cricketing legends Brian Lara and B.S. Chandrasekhar, both of whom received the CEAT Lifetime Achievement Awards. Lara, visibly moved, remarked, "It's an honour to be remembered this way. Every innings I played was a reflection of my passion for cricket, and this recognition brings it all back."

Among the Indian winners, Rohit Sharma was felicitated with a special memento for leading India to the Champions Trophy 2025 victory, while Shreyas Iyer was recognised for scoring the highest runs by an Indian in the tournament. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma bagged the top honours in the women's categories for their stellar international performances.

The full list of winners at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2025:

Domestic Cricketer of the Year: Harsh Dubey

Men's Test Batter: Harry Brook

Test Bowler: Prabath Jayasuriya

Emerging Young Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Women's Bowler: Deepti Sharma

Women's Batter: Smriti Mandhana

Men's ODI Batter: Kane Williamson

Men's ODI Bowler: Matt Henry

Men's T20I Batter: Sanju Samson

Men's T20I Bowler: Varun Chakravarthy

International Cricketer of the Year: Joe Root

Exemplary Leadership Award: Temba Bavuma

Lifetime Achievement: Brian Lara, B.S. Chandrasekhar

The ceremony will air on Star Sports and JioHotstar on October 10, right after the India vs West Indies Test.