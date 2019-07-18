Change of rule leads to delay in selection committee meeting

Kohli, Dhoni availability to dominate selection meeting to pick India squad for West Indies

The meeting was scheduled for Friday but change in rule as per new constitution of BCCI, required requisite changes in legal paperwork. The meeting is likely to be held on either Saturday or Sunday since all the fitness reports of the players will be available only by Friday evening.

"There are some legal modalities that need to be followed due to the rule change and it took some time. Also the BCCI's cricket operations team needs to apprise the chairman about the availability of the captain for the said meeting," a senior BCCI functionary told PTI.

Earlier, the Committee of Administrators (COA) issued a four-point directive, rendering secretary Amitabh Chaudhary virtually redundant as he will now neither sit in selection meetings nor his approval will be needed for any cricket-related decisions.