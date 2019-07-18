Cricket

Change of rule leads to delay in selection committee meeting

By Pti
bcci

New Delhi, July 18: The selection committee meeting to pick Indian squads for the West Indies tour has been postponed following Committee of Administrators' directive that the chairman of the panel, instead of secretary, will convene it.

Kohli, Dhoni availability to dominate selection meeting to pick India squad for West Indies

The meeting was scheduled for Friday but change in rule as per new constitution of BCCI, required requisite changes in legal paperwork. The meeting is likely to be held on either Saturday or Sunday since all the fitness reports of the players will be available only by Friday evening.

"There are some legal modalities that need to be followed due to the rule change and it took some time. Also the BCCI's cricket operations team needs to apprise the chairman about the availability of the captain for the said meeting," a senior BCCI functionary told PTI.

Earlier, the Committee of Administrators (COA) issued a four-point directive, rendering secretary Amitabh Chaudhary virtually redundant as he will now neither sit in selection meetings nor his approval will be needed for any cricket-related decisions.

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 21:46 [IST]
