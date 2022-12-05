Check Out: ICC, Former India players wish Shikhar Dhawan as the southpaw turns 37

India batter Shikhar Dhawan turned 37 on Monday. The flamboyant left-hand batter has been a mainstay in limited-overs cricket since his debut in 2010, and is regarded as one of the best limited-overs cricketers in the modern era.
As the southpaw celebrated his birthday, congratulatory messages poured in from various personnel. ICC, Harbhajan Singh and others wished Dhawan on his birthday. Check out the messages-
Harbhajan Singh posted a picture of him and Dhawan together, and wrote, "Happy Birthday brother @SDhawan25. Always a laughter when you are around.. Never a dull moment . Keep shining and rising .. love you jatta."
Happy Birthday brother @SDhawan25 Always a laughter when you are around.. Never a dull moment . Keep shining and rising .. love you jatta ❤️🤗 #jattatskype 😉 pic.twitter.com/sr8GHLqgIW— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 5, 2022
Former India bowler Munaf Patel also wished Dhawan on his birthday.
Happy Birthday Gabbar, Wishing you healthy life ahead & much needed back in form @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/0xujF5lKP6— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) December 5, 2022
💥 117 off 109 with 16 fours 💥— ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2022
On his birthday rewatch Shikhar Dhawan’s match-winning knock against Australia from the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup 2019 👀
2⃣6⃣7⃣ international matches 👍— BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2022
1⃣0⃣8⃣5⃣6⃣ international runs 👌
2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆
Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wOBToFjzj7
Dhawan's old team Delhi Capitals wished him.
Happy Birthday Jatt Ji 💙🎂@SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/jhRnIn6wTm— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 5, 2022
There were wishes for Dhawan from his current team Punjab Kings. Kings posted a video where players wished Gabbar on his special day. Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Jitesh Sharma were among the players who wished.
From Shers to Gabbar Sher! 🦁— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 5, 2022
Happy Birthday Shikhar paaji! 🥳#ShikharDhawan #HappyBirthday #PunjabKings @prabhsimran01 @rdchahar1 @jiteshsharma_ @atharva_taide14 @BhanukaRajapak3 @baltejdhanda @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/Qxshvhi9S6
