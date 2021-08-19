Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 time table: Full schedule, IST timing in second phase

When the IPL 2021 first stage at India was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CSK are on second in the points table with 10 points. The MI are on the fourth place on the table with 8 points and both the teams will be eyeing a move on as not too many matches are left for them to leave it late.

Of course, the Super Kings will be watched closely because of the presence of that man, MS Dhoni who will lead the side. Then we have star cast like Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa etc who will be eager to dish out a fine show.

Mumbai will be captained by Rohit Sharma but a good amount of focus will be on Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder looked a pale shadow of himself in the recent series against Sri Lanka, struggling to make an impact with the bat.

Hardik too could not make much of an impact with the ball either, and he will be eager for improvement as he is a vital cog in India's campaign in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held at the same venue.

They will also have some force players like Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan in their ranks and would not want anything less than a place in the knockout stages.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 schedule (All times in IST):

September 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 pm

September 24: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 pm

September 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30 pm

September 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

October 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 pm

October 4: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm

October 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 pm