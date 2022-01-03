'Pujara & Rahane have become Purane', claim Twitterati as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane disappoint again

Pujara scored just three before getting dismissed by South Africa's comeback man Duanne Olivier as he was surprised with the short-pitched bouncer. An alert Temba Bavuma took a simple catch at short cover to end Pujara's knock and gave India their second jolt in the first innings. Pujara - who scored a golden duck and 16 in the Centurion Test - never looked in control.

Pujara's runs since 2021: 50, 77, 25, 56, 73, 15, 21, 7, 0, DNB, 17, 8, 15, 4, 12*, 9, 45, 1, 91, 4, 61, 26, 22, 0, 47, 0, 16, & 3 (on January 3 2022).

Team India - who are already missing their captain Virat Kohli due to a back injury - suffered a massive setback when senior batsman Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck by Olivier. Rahane - who stepped into the middle at number four in the absence of Kohli - went for an expansive drive on the away going delivery from the pacer and was caught at second slip by Keegan Petersen. It was the first instance when Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck in his Test career.

Rahane's runs since 2021: 22, 4, 37, 24, 1, 0, 67, 10,7, DNB, 27, 49, 15, 5, DNB, 1, 61, 18, 10, 14, 0, 35, 4, 48, 20, 0 (on January 3 2022).

After Rahane scored 48 off 130 in the first innings of the Centurion Test and managed only 20 off 33 in the second innings, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar criticised the right-handed batter from Mumbai.

Manjrekar, while talking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of the second Test in Johannesburg, said, "The team management is backing Rahane. India have won the first Test, and Rahane scored 48 runs in the first innings as well. So he might get another shot. But they should also think about (Hanuma) Vihari and Shreyas Iyer. The more chances Rahane gets, the fewer chances the other guys will have. So this needs to be discussed."

"Pujara and Kohli's form is understandable and they will get opportunities. But Rahane's poor form has been going on for some time now. So there'll be pressure on Rahane to keep his place in the side," he added.

Cricket experts and enthusiasts criticised Rahane and Pujara for failing to leave an impression in a big game. Many even claimed that this could very well end the careers of these two senior cricketers.

Test careers of Pujara and Rahane on the brink — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 3, 2022

South Africa's session by a distance. Careers to be made and careers hanging by a thread..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 3, 2022

I think Pujara & Rahane have become Purane. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 3, 2022

33 year old Cheteshwar Pujara scores 3(33) batting at No.3 on the 3rd day of 3rd year of 3rd decade of the 3rd millennium. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 3, 2022

Impressive from the South African bowlers. The wicket seemed coming. Another blow for Pujara this innings. #INDvSA — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 3, 2022

Last legs. Both Pujara and Rahane #INDvsSA — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 3, 2022

This was Ajinkya Rahane's first golden duck of his Test career. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2022

Then there were some who trolled Pujara-Rahane:

No score is bigger than friendship. Rahane got out even before we start criticizing Pujara. A true friend shielding another. ❤ #SAvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 3, 2022

Rahane and Pujara right now pic.twitter.com/ccwYBgUvty — Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) January 3, 2022

Ajinkya Rahane when he meets Cheteshwar Pujara playing in Ranji matches against him after the South Africa series!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/suy5pEDeKu — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) January 3, 2022