'Pujara & Rahane have become Purane', claim Twitterati as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane disappoint again

By

Johannesburg, Jan 3: Senior India cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continued to disappoint with the bat as underfire batters were dismissed cheaply against South Africa in the morning session of the second Test here at Wanderers on Monday (January 3).

Pujara scored just three before getting dismissed by South Africa's comeback man Duanne Olivier as he was surprised with the short-pitched bouncer. An alert Temba Bavuma took a simple catch at short cover to end Pujara's knock and gave India their second jolt in the first innings. Pujara - who scored a golden duck and 16 in the Centurion Test - never looked in control.

Pujara's runs since 2021: 50, 77, 25, 56, 73, 15, 21, 7, 0, DNB, 17, 8, 15, 4, 12*, 9, 45, 1, 91, 4, 61, 26, 22, 0, 47, 0, 16, & 3 (on January 3 2022).

Team India - who are already missing their captain Virat Kohli due to a back injury - suffered a massive setback when senior batsman Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck by Olivier. Rahane - who stepped into the middle at number four in the absence of Kohli - went for an expansive drive on the away going delivery from the pacer and was caught at second slip by Keegan Petersen. It was the first instance when Rahane was dismissed for a golden duck in his Test career.

Rahane's runs since 2021: 22, 4, 37, 24, 1, 0, 67, 10,7, DNB, 27, 49, 15, 5, DNB, 1, 61, 18, 10, 14, 0, 35, 4, 48, 20, 0 (on January 3 2022).

After Rahane scored 48 off 130 in the first innings of the Centurion Test and managed only 20 off 33 in the second innings, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar criticised the right-handed batter from Mumbai.

Manjrekar, while talking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of the second Test in Johannesburg, said, "The team management is backing Rahane. India have won the first Test, and Rahane scored 48 runs in the first innings as well. So he might get another shot. But they should also think about (Hanuma) Vihari and Shreyas Iyer. The more chances Rahane gets, the fewer chances the other guys will have. So this needs to be discussed."

"Pujara and Kohli's form is understandable and they will get opportunities. But Rahane's poor form has been going on for some time now. So there'll be pressure on Rahane to keep his place in the side," he added.

Cricket experts and enthusiasts criticised Rahane and Pujara for failing to leave an impression in a big game. Many even claimed that this could very well end the careers of these two senior cricketers.

Then there were some who trolled Pujara-Rahane:

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 16:36 [IST]
