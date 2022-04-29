Cheteshwar Pujara slams third consecutive century for Sussex in County Championship

The right-handed Saurashtra batsman is making most of his county stint in his debut season for Sussex.

Pujara remained unbeaten on 128 off 198 deliveries, hitting 16 boundaries before the stumps were called delayed due to bad light on day two of the match. Sussex closed the day's play at 362 for 5 in 103 overs and Pujara's gritty knock helped his side take a substantial lead of 139 runs against Durham, who were all out on 223 in their first innings.

Pujara, who is in sparkling form, has so far scored three hundreds, including a double century in his five innings. Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara had scored 6 and an unbeaten 201 to help his side draw the match against Derbyshire.

In Sussex's 34-run loss to Worcestershire, he scored 109 in the first innings, followed by 12 in the second essay.

Cheteshwar Pujara runs in the 2022 County Championship Season:

Match 1: 6 & 201* vs Derby

Match 2: 109 & 12 vs Worcester

Match 3: 128* vs Durham

The runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when Rohit Sharma-led Indian side travels to England for the postponed fifth Test later this year.

Team India leads the series 2-1 against England and will be looking to win the remaining one-off Test to make significant gains in the ongoing World Test Championships 2021-23 points table. If picked up for the tour, Pujara's experience will hold him and the Indian side in good stead during the English summer.

The veteran batter was dropped from the Indian Test side following the series loss in South Africa earlier this year. He wasn't a part of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at home. India, under the leadership of new skipper Rohit Sharma, won the series 2-nil.