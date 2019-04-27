Cricket

Claire Polosak set to become first woman umpire to stand in men's ODI

By Pti
polosak

Dubai, April 27: Australia's Claire Polosak will create history as the first woman umpire ever to stand in a men's One-Day International when she takes the field in the final of the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who is breaking new ground for women cricket officials has previously stood in 15 women's ODIs, the first one in November 2016 between Australia and South Africa. She has also performed well in ICC events, standing in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018 between England and India and four matches at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, reflecting her rapid rise to success.

Polosak has been championing female officiating and has been a path breaker before too. She was the first woman to stand in a men's domestic fixture in Australia in her first List A match in Australia in 2017.

In December last year, she and her South Australian counterpart Eloise Sheridan became the first female umpires to officiate on-field together during a professional match in Australia when the Adelaide Strikers hosted the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL.

Polosak was exuberant at the impending milestone: "I am thrilled to be the first woman to stand in a men's ODI and how far I have come as an umpire. It really is important to promote women umpires and there's no reason why females can't umpire in cricket. It's about breaking down barriers, creating awareness so more females can come into the role."

    Read more about: odi cricket icc world cup umpire
    Saturday, April 27, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
