Clarity of plans, bowlers form helped Royal Challengers Bangalore: Skipper Virat Kohli

This was RCB's fifth win in seven matches and now share 10 points with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

"The three-and-a-half week camp really helped us. The bowling coach has worked hard with the boys. The management has been really good in setting up a great system, great culture this time around. We have clarity of plans. We know exactly what we want to do when we step on to the field. It's not figuring out what you have to do in the middle. We at least have an idea what we want to do and plan B is ready as well," Kohli told Star Sports.

"It all depends on the mindset I think. The body language, the intensity, the mindset this time around is very positive. People are turning the game around with the ball, with the bat as well but with the ball more so. That has been a special addition to the way we have played our cricket. If your bowling unit is strong, then you have a good chance of going deep in the tournament," he said.

The likes of Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal has led the RCB attack with aplomb this season, and the form of Washington Sundar in the Power Plays too has been encouraging. Kohli was delighted to see the bowling unit coming together in such a manner.

"Heading into this busy week for us, it was important that we get the right start. We did that in the last game against the Chennai Super Kings and continued amazingly well in this game as well. It's great to see individuals step up when the team requires them to and that's all we want to be about this season. The bowling unit with Chris Morris coming back looks that more potent and the way Washy, Chahal and other bowlers bowled, I think this was one of our most comprehensive wins.

"I think it's all about taking this momentum forward and playing good cricket. We don't want to be complacent, there are a lot of good teams and the tournament can turn around pretty quickly from any stage. So, we want to be absolutely professional and hungry and have that zing in our eyes that AB had tonight - to step up on to the field and do something special for RCB," said Kohli.