Cricket CLT10 2025 Set for Thrilling Semi-Finals and Grand Finale By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 0:59 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

CLT10 2025: The much-anticipated CLT10 tournament has reached its climax, with the semi-finals and grand final scheduled for 24th August, 2025 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida.

After an action-packed round of league matches, the top teams from both groups have been decided, and fans can expect a blockbuster finish to this electrifying T10 competition.

In Group 1, Supreme Strikers emerged as the dominant force, winning all three of their matches and finishing at the top with 6 points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.800. They will be joined by Super Sonic, who held their nerve in crucial encounters and secured qualification with 2 points and a healthy NRR of +1.542.

Meanwhile, in Group 2, Mighty Mavericks showcased sheer dominance with an unbeaten run, registering three wins out of three and topping the group with 6 points and an extraordinary NRR of +3.160 - the highest in the tournament. They will face stiff competition from Stellar Stallions, who managed to edge through with 2 points despite a tough campaign.

The winners of these two high-voltage clashes will battle it out in the CLT10 Grand Final later in the evening, promising fans a day filled with drama, fireworks, and thrilling cricketing action.

Tournament organizers have promised a spectacular finale with live entertainment, special fan zones, and celebrations planned for what is expected to be a packed stadium.

"This tournament has been a showcase of top-class cricket, and tomorrow's semi-finals and final will be the ultimate test of skill, nerve, and strategy. We can't wait to crown the first-ever CLT10 champion," said the organizing committee.

With everything on the line, only one team will rise above the rest to lift the prestigious CLT10 trophy.