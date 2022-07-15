Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket: Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Points Table, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

Birmingham, July 15: Top Women cricketers in the world are going to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham (UK) in the T20 format.
First time since 1998, cricket is making its entry into the Commonwealth Games. The game made its debut in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia when the men's cricket teams from the Commonwealth nations participated in the quadrennial event. South Africa defeated Australia in the finals to clinch the gold medal.
24 years later, cricket is making its comeback in the multi-nation even with women's cricket making its debut. In April 2021 the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced all matches at the tournament would hold T20 International status. The dates of the tournament were confirmed in June 2021.
Reigning world T20 champions Australia will be taking on India - the runners-up of T20 WC 2022 in Australia - on July 29.
Venue: All the cricket matches in the CWG 2022 will be held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.
|Group A
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|29 July
|Australia vs India
|03:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|29 July
|Pakistan vs Barbados
|10:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|31 July
|India vs Pakistan
|3:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|31 July
|Barbados vs Australia
|10:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|3 Aug
|Australia vs Pakistan
|3:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|3 Aug
|India vs Barbados
|10:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Group B
|30 July
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|3:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|30 July
|England vs Sri Lanka
|10:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|2 Aug
|England vs South Africa
|3:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|2 Aug
|Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
|10:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|4 Aug
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|3:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|4 Aug
|England vs New Zealand
|10:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
Semi-Finals & Finals
|Date
|Match
|Timings
|Venue
|6 Aug
|Semi-Final 1
|3:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|6 Aug
|Semi-Final 2
|10:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|7 Aug
|Bronze medal match
|2:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|7 Aug
|Final (Gold medal match)
|9:30 pm IST
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
Points Table:
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|00
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|00
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|00
|0
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|00
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|00
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|00
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|00
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|00
* NRR - Net Run Rate
Top 2 Teams from each group will qualify for the knockouts
Full Squad:
Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Barbados: Not yet announced
England: Not yet announced
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Taniya Sapna Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail
South Africa: Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tumi Sekhukhune
Sri Lanka: Not yet announced
Where to watch:
TV: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony Liv
