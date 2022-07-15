Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket: Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Points Table, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

First time since 1998, cricket is making its entry into the Commonwealth Games. The game made its debut in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia when the men's cricket teams from the Commonwealth nations participated in the quadrennial event. South Africa defeated Australia in the finals to clinch the gold medal.

24 years later, cricket is making its comeback in the multi-nation even with women's cricket making its debut. In April 2021 the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced all matches at the tournament would hold T20 International status. The dates of the tournament were confirmed in June 2021.

Reigning world T20 champions Australia will be taking on India - the runners-up of T20 WC 2022 in Australia - on July 29.

Venue: All the cricket matches in the CWG 2022 will be held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Group A Date Match Time Venue 29 July Australia vs India 03:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 29 July Pakistan vs Barbados 10:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 31 July India vs Pakistan 3:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 31 July Barbados vs Australia 10:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 3 Aug Australia vs Pakistan 3:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 3 Aug India vs Barbados 10:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham Group B 30 July New Zealand vs South Africa 3:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 30 July England vs Sri Lanka 10:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 2 Aug England vs South Africa 3:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 2 Aug Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 10:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 4 Aug South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 4 Aug England vs New Zealand 10:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham

Semi-Finals & Finals

Date Match Timings Venue 6 Aug Semi-Final 1 3:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 6 Aug Semi-Final 2 10:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 7 Aug Bronze medal match 2:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham 7 Aug Final (Gold medal match) 9:30 pm IST Edgbaston, Birmingham

Points Table:

Group A

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 00 0 India 0 0 0 0 0 00 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 00 0 Barbados 0 0 0 0 0 00

Group B

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 00 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 00 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 00 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 00

* NRR - Net Run Rate

Top 2 Teams from each group will qualify for the knockouts

Full Squad:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Barbados: Not yet announced

England: Not yet announced

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Taniya Sapna Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail

South Africa: Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tumi Sekhukhune

Sri Lanka: Not yet announced

Where to watch:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv