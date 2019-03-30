Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Complaint to Ombudsman: Ganguly as 'advisor' during KKR game at Eden will be Conflict of Interest

By Pti
ganguly

New Delhi, March 30: The BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain has received two complains that Sourav Ganguly will be "conflicted" if he performs his role as Delhi Capitals' advisor in an upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against KKR at the Eden Gardens on April 12.

Two West Bengal based cricket fans, Ranjit Seal and Bhaswati Shantua in separate communications to Justice (Retd) D K Jain has questioned Ganguly's role as an advisor of Delhi Capitals when he is still the president of Cricket Association of Bengal. While Ganguly at the time of accepting the offer had made it clear that he has sought permission from the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and there is no "Conflict of Interest", both the fans have posed similar question to Jain, who is also the Ethics Officer of the board.

"I would also like to draw your kind attention that on 12th April, 2019 (inadvertently quoted 12th May, 2019 in my earlier e-mail), Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) –vs- Delhi Capital Match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR is the local franchisee (sic), who are closely associated with the Cricket Association of Bengal," one of the complainants Seal, wrote in his letter, which is in possession of PTI.

"Sir, is it practically possible – in one hand CAB president is supporting the local franchisee (sic) to conduct the match administratively and in another way (on other hand), CAB President is sitting with the the team officials of Delhi Capitals as an Advisor," he further wrote.

While Ganguly was unavailable for a comment, a source close to the former Indian captain maintained that there is "absolutely no Conflict of Interest". "Sourav has taken permission from the CoA. And let me make it clear, he will be very much present in the Delhi Capitals dug-out on April 12. There is no question of withdrawing when relevant permissions are in place."

While it is still not clear whether Jain will take cognisance of the letters written by fans, a senior BCCI official termed the accusation as "absolutely preposterous". "Basically, some fans want to insinuate that Ganguly as CAB president can influence local curators during DC vs KKR match at the Eden Gardens on April 12. This is preposterous. You are questioning the integrity of one of our greatest captains. I don't know if it's a part of BCCI's larger politics," the official said.

Recently, the BCCI has faced controversies with local franchises expressing their unhappiness with the work of neutral curators. "Since some of the pitches have come under scanner during this IPL, may be timing of this complaint has got something to do with it," the official said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: BVB 0 - 0 WOB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 20:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue