Corey Anderson to replace Nathan Coulter-Nile in Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the IPL 2018 owing to an injury.

In accordance with the Player Regulations of the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).

The Royal Challengers Bangalore subsequently picked New Zealand's Corey Anderson, who played for Delhi Daredevils during the last IPL season, for his base price of INR 2 crore.

Anderson was unsold during the IPL auction held in Bengaluru in January earlier this year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be led by India skipper Virat Kohli in the upcoming edition of the tournament starting next month.