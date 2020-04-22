Cricket
Coronavirus crisis has made us more compassionate, says Virat Kohli

By Pti

New Delhi, April 22: India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday (April 21) said people seem to have become more compassionate while coping with the coronavirus pandemic and hoped the sense of gratitude towards frontline workers like doctors and police personnel remains even after the crisis is over.

During an unacademy live class, Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma spoke at length about the challenges they faced before tasting success.

"The one positive out of this crisis that we as a society have become more compassionate. We are showing more gratitude to the frontline workers in this war, be it police personnel, doctors or nurses.

"I hope it stays this way even after we overcome this crisis," said Kohli with Sharma seated next to her.

Kohli said the pandemic has taught the world a very important lesson.

"Life is unpredictable. So, do what makes you happy and not get into comparisons all the time. People have a choice now how to come out of this phase. Life is going to be different after this," said the skipper.

For Sharma, the pandemic has forced people to care about the basics in life.

"There is a learning in all of this. Nothing happens without a reason. If the frontline workers were not there, we would not have access to basics," she said..

"This has taught us that no one is special than the other. Health is everything. We are more connected as a society now," she added.

During the session, Kohli was asked about the moment when he felt most helpless.

"I felt nothing was working for me when I was not picked for the state team initially. I cried the whole night and asked my coach 'why did I not get selected'?" he responded.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
