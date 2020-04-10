Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus Lockdown: India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan fined for driving car during curfew hours in Mandi

By

Mandi, April 10: Out of favour, India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has reportedly been fined for breaking rules during the coronavirus lockdown in his home district Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

The cricketer was fined Rs 500 for using his car during the curfew hours, which was enforced by the administration to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the area.

Dhawan, who has played four games for India, used his car to visit his bank without obtaining permission to use the vehicle during the curfew in his area. The cricketer had earlier contributed Rs 1 lakh in the fight against the pandemic to help the government's relief efforts.

"The cops said he was going to a bank around 12.40 PM when they stopped him at a Naka (checking-point). As he failed to produce any vehicle pass, he was fined Rs 500. Dhawan paid the fine on the spot," Mandi SP Gurdev Chand Sharma was quoted by a Times of India report.

Dhawan made his ODI debut against Australia in 2016 and later that year the right-handed batsman made his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in Harare.

However, his career never took off and he could only feature in just three ODIs and a lone T20I for the national side.

Dhawan has represented franchises Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Barcelona in big crisis
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 17:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue