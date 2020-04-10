Coronavirus Lockdown: India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan fined for driving car during curfew hours in Mandi

The cricketer was fined Rs 500 for using his car during the curfew hours, which was enforced by the administration to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the area.

Dhawan, who has played four games for India, used his car to visit his bank without obtaining permission to use the vehicle during the curfew in his area. The cricketer had earlier contributed Rs 1 lakh in the fight against the pandemic to help the government's relief efforts.

"The cops said he was going to a bank around 12.40 PM when they stopped him at a Naka (checking-point). As he failed to produce any vehicle pass, he was fined Rs 500. Dhawan paid the fine on the spot," Mandi SP Gurdev Chand Sharma was quoted by a Times of India report.

Dhawan made his ODI debut against Australia in 2016 and later that year the right-handed batsman made his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in Harare.

However, his career never took off and he could only feature in just three ODIs and a lone T20I for the national side.

Dhawan has represented franchises Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.