Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from Covid-19

By Pti
Mashrafe Mortaza

Dhaka, July 15: Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has recovered from Covid-19 after treatment at home for the dreaded virus since June 20.

Mortaza announced the negative result of his Covid-19 test on Twitter on Tuesday (July 14).

"Hope everyone is fine. By the grace of God and blessing of everyone, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I am thankful to everyone who stood by me and showed concern in this tough times," he said.

"I recovered from the virus after being treated at home. To those who are affected, stay positive. Keep faith in Allah and abide by the rules. Together we will keep fighting the virus," added the 36-year-old pacer.

His wife Sumona Haque is yet to recover from the disease.

"But two weeks after being diagnosed, my wife is still positive for coronavirus. She is doing well, keep her in your prayers," Mortaza wrote.

Mortaza, a Member of Parliament representing the ruling Awami League party, was diagnosed with Covid-19 on June 20.

Two other Bangladeshi cricketers - Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam -- have also recovered from the virus after undergoing treatment at home.

Like Mortaza, both the players had also tested positive for the virus three weeks ago.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CHE 1 - 0 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 10:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue