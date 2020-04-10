Cricket
Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar pledges to feed 5000 people for a month

By


Mumbai, April 10: As the country continues to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, cricketing legend and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar pledged to feed 5000 people.

Confirming the development, a non-profit organisation (NGO) named Apnalaya went on Twitter to thank the legendary cricketer for his contribution.

"Thank you, @sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown. He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month. There are many more individuals who need your support, people," Apnalaya's official handle tweeted.

To this tweet, Tendulkar replied, saying: "My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work".

The batting maestro had earlier donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds," a source privy to the development, told PTI.

Tendulkar has been associated with a lot of charity work and there has been umpteen times, he has taken up social causes, helped people, which has never been brought to public notice.

Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 21:39 [IST]
