Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar pledges to feed 5000 people for a month

Mumbai, April 10: As the country continues to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, cricketing legend and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar pledged to feed 5000 people.
Confirming the development, a non-profit organisation (NGO) named Apnalaya went on Twitter to thank the legendary cricketer for his contribution.
"Thank you, @sachin_rt for stepping in & helping Apnalaya help the ones suffering the most during this lockdown. He will be taking care of the ration of around 5000 people for a month. There are many more individuals who need your support, people," Apnalaya's official handle tweeted.
To this tweet, Tendulkar replied, saying: "My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work".
My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.🙏🏻 https://t.co/1ZPVLK7fFb— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2020
The batting maestro had earlier donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds," a source privy to the development, told PTI.
Tendulkar has been associated with a lot of charity work and there has been umpteen times, he has taken up social causes, helped people, which has never been brought to public notice.
