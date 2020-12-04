COVID effect: Cricket Australia bans mini bar in hotel rooms for Big Bash

A "BBL Hub" will be created at the hotels for all stakeholders of the league to minimise exposure to the outside world during the league starting December 10.

Besides the no mini bar facility, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that the participants will only be allowed enter areas of the "Hub" earmarked for their team.

CA has reasoned that if the mini bar is allowed than restocking of it might lead to interaction between hotel staff and players.

The "Hub" residents can head to the shops to purchase essentials, the paper reported. They are also not allowed to be in the room when housekeeping staff comes for cleaning.

Bio-bubble has become the norm especially in T20 leagues to deal with the pandemic. Players and officials who took part in the IPL had to stay in a strict bi-bubble for close to three months.

The COVID-19 situation, however, is much better in Australia than most countries. The ongoing series between India and Australia is being played in front of fans.

The crowd attendance for the final T20 in Sydney on Tuesday (December 8) could even see a full house with the local government easing restrictions.