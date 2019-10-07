CPL 2019: Brandon King century powers Guyana Amazon Warriors to final for a record fifth time

King's innings comprised 10 hits to the fence and 11 over it in a 72-ball knock at Providence on Sunday (October 6). With that, the 24-year-old, who had registered three half-centuries in the league stage, became the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 453 runs from 11 innings, surpassing Lendl Simmons' 429.

King had Chandrapaul Hemraj for company early on, the duo putting on 73 runs in 9.1 overs to lay a solid foundation. The middle-order capitalised on it, with Shoaib Malik (32 off 29) and Nicholas Pooran (12* off 3) giving a late boost to the innings. Pooran even hit two sixes off Harry Gurney in the final over to help post a mammoth 218/3, as Guyana hammered 98 runs in the last five overs of their innings.

All in all, it was a poor day out for Tridents' bowlers, with Hayden Walsh, the leg-spinner, being the pick among them with two wickets.

Some cracking boundaries were hit by the Guyana Amazon Warriors which earned them a spot in the CPL final #CPL19 #Biggestpartyinsport #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/1bC8bG6dQE — CPL T20 (@CPL) October 6, 2019

Alex Hales did threaten to set up the chase with his aggressive stroke-play but was castled by Imran Tahir, the former South Africa leg-spinner, for 36. At 59/3 in the eighth over, with the asking rate creeping over 13, Shai Hope and JP Duminy launched a counter-attack, putting on 32 in the next three overs.

However, Odean Smith removed the South African for 14. Jonathan Carter then looked to revive the innings with a 26-ball 49, but it too little too late, with the Tridents finishing at 188/8 in their 20 overs.

Tahir was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors, returning 2/13. Romario Shepherd did snare three wickets but also conceded 50 runs in his four overs.

The Tridents now take on defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders, who defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Eliminator, with a spot in the final at stake.